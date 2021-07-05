Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period.

Kennametal stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

