Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $141,000 in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $48,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.