7,484 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $19.52 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

