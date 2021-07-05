Quantbot Technologies LP Has $147,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

