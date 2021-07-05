Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $105.70 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,345 shares of company stock valued at $21,960,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.