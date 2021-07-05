Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $257.00 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.