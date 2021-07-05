TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

ETR TEG opened at €27.26 ($32.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €20.98 ($24.68) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

