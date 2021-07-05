Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 159.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NGVT stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.