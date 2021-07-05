Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Yamana Gold worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

