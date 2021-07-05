Credit Suisse AG Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

NYSE:DECK opened at $392.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $396.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

