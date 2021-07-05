Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

