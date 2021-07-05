Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

