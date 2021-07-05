Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,669 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

