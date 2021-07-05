Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

