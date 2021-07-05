Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $442,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $120.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.26. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

