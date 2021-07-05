Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RH by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $689.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 52-week low of $254.10 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.