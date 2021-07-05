Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,848 FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FibroGen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

