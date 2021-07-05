Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

AEO opened at $37.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

