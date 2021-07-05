Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atrion by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $603.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.52.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.