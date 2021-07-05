Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CRH by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

