Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,066 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

