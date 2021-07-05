Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

NYSE:DNMR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.