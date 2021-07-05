Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $32,000.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

