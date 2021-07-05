Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 833 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last 90 days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMBM opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

