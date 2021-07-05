Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 308.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.