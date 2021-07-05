O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RM stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

