$0.43 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MPW opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

