Analysts Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

GTT opened at $2.36 on Friday. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GTT Communications by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 288,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154,318 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

