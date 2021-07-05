Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,095 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Codiak BioSciences worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,216,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 180,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

CDAK opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

