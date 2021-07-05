Barclays PLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $2,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 611.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE FLS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

