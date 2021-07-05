Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.69 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 754,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.