Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 15.5%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Cowen increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

