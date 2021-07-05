ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

