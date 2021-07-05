O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

