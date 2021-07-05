Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $388.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,301 shares of company stock worth $79,750,576 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

