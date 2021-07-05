Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

