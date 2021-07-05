O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,538 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 454,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.