O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,461 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,571 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

