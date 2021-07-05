O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 323.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.35 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

