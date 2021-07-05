Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,650 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

