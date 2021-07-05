Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

