Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 398,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 110,589 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,800,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.30 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

