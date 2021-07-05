AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,269 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

