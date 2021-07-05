AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 290,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.87 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

