Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,491 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 74.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

