AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

