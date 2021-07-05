CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after buying an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

