Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 4,900 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $218.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZY. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

