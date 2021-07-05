Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

