Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

